Brokers Set Expectations for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$43.05 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

