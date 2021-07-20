Brokers Set Expectations for Orca Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orca Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Orca Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Orca Gold alerts:

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

ORG stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61. Orca Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$120.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

In other news, Director Derek Christopher White sold 300,000 shares of Orca Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$161,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,026.30.

About Orca Gold

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.