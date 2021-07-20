Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Lowered by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,187 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 4.3% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $34,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,232,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,857,000 after purchasing an additional 932,094 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 807.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 77,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. 157,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

