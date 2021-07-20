Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,160,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 18,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $565,086,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of BAM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,320. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $52.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

