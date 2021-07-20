Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.80.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:BC opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Brunswick by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

