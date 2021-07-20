BSC Station Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $207,298.00 (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $207,298.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00138594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,631.39 or 0.99380519 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

