BSW Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 314.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 655,305 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,722 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 165,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306,668. The company has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

