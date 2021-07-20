BSW Wealth Partners Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,556.88. 70,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,391.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

