BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,034 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 279,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. 124,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01.

