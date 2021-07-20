BSW Wealth Partners Sells 903 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 800.8% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 202,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after buying an additional 156,868 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $318.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

