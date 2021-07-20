Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,949 ($25.46). 1,117,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,242. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The stock has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.