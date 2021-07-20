Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of BURBY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

