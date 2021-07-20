Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Down 3.2%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $66,264,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $13,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after buying an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

