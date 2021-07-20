Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZZUY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$13.30 on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

