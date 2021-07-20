Bytecoin Price Down 80.6% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 71.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $56.14 million and $90,669.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 80.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.00615287 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001112 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

