Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0003 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $56.14 million and approximately $90,669.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 80.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.00615287 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001112 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

