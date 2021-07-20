ByteNext Market Cap Hits $699,651.79 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $699,651.79 and $20,464.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00097299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00137249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.22 or 0.99901625 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

