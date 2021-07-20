ByteNext Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,206.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $676,477.32 and $30,206.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00143899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00093917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,660.44 or 1.00156091 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

