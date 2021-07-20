Bytom (BTM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.20 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $78.33 million and $25.20 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00366048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,692,555,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,270,257 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

