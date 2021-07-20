C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

