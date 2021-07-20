CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $4.50 on Tuesday, hitting $265.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,806. CACI International has a 52-week low of $196.31 and a 52-week high of $266.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

