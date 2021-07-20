CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

