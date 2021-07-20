California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $33,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $367.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

