California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Arista Networks worth $32,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,407 shares of company stock valued at $31,861,223. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $362.12 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

