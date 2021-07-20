California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $33,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 36,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $171.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

