California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.42 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Conagra Brands worth $33,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

