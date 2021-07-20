California State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.04 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Darden Restaurants worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

