California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.67 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $36,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,431,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

CFG opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

