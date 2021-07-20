California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $37,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

