Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $30.08

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.08, but opened at $29.35. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SEB Equities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

