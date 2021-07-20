Callisto Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,689.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 35% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $45,689.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.79 or 0.06008989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00132272 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

