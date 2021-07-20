Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Sells $45,540.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,558. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.