Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273,067 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.22% of Cameco worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

