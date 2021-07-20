Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$20.98. Cameco shares last traded at C$20.98, with a volume of 1,611,561 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.31.

Get Cameco alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.08.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.