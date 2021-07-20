Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 4.4%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.47. 11,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,676,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $869.83 million, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Canaan by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 97,571 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

