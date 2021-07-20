Canaccord Genuity Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$15.75

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.25 to C$15.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

OTCMKTS TCNGF traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

