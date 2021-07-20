Canadian National Railway Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$129.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,095. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$131.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$149.44.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.15.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.