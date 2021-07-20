Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

CNQ stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

