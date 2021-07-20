Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$55.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.52.

CNQ traded up C$0.72 on Tuesday, reaching C$39.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,655. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36. The firm has a market cap of C$47.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

