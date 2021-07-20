Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE:CFX traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,424. The firm has a market cap of C$457.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.27.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

