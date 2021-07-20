Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE CFP traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.66. The company had a trading volume of 168,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,516. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.18.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

