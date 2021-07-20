Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Trading 3.8% Higher

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.71. 485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 204,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

