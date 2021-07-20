Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Trading 3.8% Higher

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.71. 485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 204,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.