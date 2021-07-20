Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4,284.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,140,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $199.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.14 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

