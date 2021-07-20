Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYF. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period.

Shares of RYF stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

