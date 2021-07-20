Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 291.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,491.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,411.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

