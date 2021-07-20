Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 16,760.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.27% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 603.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBR opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

