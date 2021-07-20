Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.85.

