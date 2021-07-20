Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $36,599.16. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,112,073. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.