Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

