Capreit to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$227.51 million for the quarter.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

